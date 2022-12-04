Quebec provincial police asking for assistance in locating missing nine-year-old boy

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's help in locating nine-year-old Gabrielle Cossette-Lamothe, who went missing Sunday morning. SOURCE: SQ

