Quebec provincial police asking for assistance in locating missing nine-year-old boy

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing nine-year-old boy from Saint-Calixte, about an hour north of Montreal.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) said in a news release that Gabriel Cossette-Lamothe was last seen walking around 8:45 a.m. on Route 335 in his community.

"His relatives have reason to fear for his health and safety," the SQ said.

The young boy is around four feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. He was wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt with yellow lettering on the front and boots.

He has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who sees the boy is asked to call 911 or the SQ's criminal information centre at 1-800-659-4264.