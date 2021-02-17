MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police announced Wednesday that they have arrested a 50-year-old man on various child pornography charges in Saint-Chrysostome, south of Montreal and just north of the US border.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) arrested Steve Meunier Wednesday and he appeared by videoconference at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield courthouse on possession, distribution and having access to child pornography charges.

Police also carried out a search of the suspect's home and seized computer equipment.

The SQ is asking anyone with information on Meunier to contact the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.

The Criminal Investigation Centre of the SQ worked in collaboration with experts in cybercrime and the sexual exploitation of children in the Specialized Investigations Projects Department.