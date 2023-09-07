Quebec protesters stage 'die-in' to draw attention to air quality near smelting plant

Members of the Mères au front (Mothers on the Front) collective are organizing a 'die-in' in front of Premier Francois Legault's office in Montreal to demand "the population's fundamental right to a healthy environment."

Mères au front is a decentralized movement of some 30 groups active in towns and villages across Quebec and it is mobilizing at noon on Thursday in several towns across the province.

"In Quebec, 4,000 people die prematurely every year as a result of air pollution, and the costs to the health system run into tens of billions," said Mères au Front member Laure Waridel, citing data from Health Canada.

The federal agency estimated in 2016 that the total economic cost of all the health impacts of air pollution amounted to $120 billion a year.

"When the water is contaminated, you can boil it or buy water, but the air, no matter how much we hide in our homes, we can't escape it. We need to have air, we need to put in place measures that will protect this vital need, i.e. breathing, access to clean air," said Waridel.

Mères au Front is demanding that Quebec standards for airborne contaminants be respected uniformly across the province, but the group is particularly concerned about air quality in Rouyn-Noranda.

"The Horne smelter, owned by Glencore, a multi-billion-dollar multinational, has been authorized to exceed the standard. The authorization is for 22 times the standard at the moment, and the latest data show that the smelter exceeds the standard by 25 times," said Waridel, adding that "something is really wrong because where it is most important to apply a standard for respecting air quality, exemptions are being granted."

The Mères au Front spokeswoman explained that her group is planning "action in Montreal, Quebec City, Granby, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Arvida, where there is a Rio Tinto plant that also benefits from a government exemption, and of course Rouyn-Noranda."

"[But] what we're doing in Montreal is in front of Premier Legault's office, because we want to remind him that it's his responsibility to protect people's health, especially children's."

Air pollution particularly affects children, explained Waridel, who teaches at UQAM's Institute of Environmental Sciences, "because their immune systems are not yet developed and, in proportion to their weight, they are more exposed to pollution because they breathe more, drink more and eat more than adults."

Mères au Front's actions are taking place as part of "International Clean Air Day for Blue Skies."