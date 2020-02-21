MONTREAL -- The Legault government is extending $10 million USD to encourage German producer/director Roland Emmerich's company to shoot its next three feature films in Quebec.

The commitment, announced Friday, is expected to translate into $400 million in spending, which is the estimated cost of producing the three films. The projects should provide work for 800 people in addition to generating 2,400 part-time positions.

Emmerich has produced notable feature films such as "Independence Day", "Godzilla", "2012" and "The Patriot". The shooting of his next film, "Moonfall," should start in the spring in Montreal.

In a press conference with Minister of Culture and Communications Nathalie Roy and Minister of Economy Pierre Fitzgibbon, Premier Francois Legault stressed that this agreement was the result of his visit to California last December.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2020.