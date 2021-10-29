MONTREAL -- Quebec’s transport minister says he doesn't want to see a reduction in transit services after Montreal’s transit agency recent warning it may need to implement service cuts to make up for lost revenue.

Transport Minister François Bonnardel is promising to keep the STM on track, saying the provincial government is looking at providing it with additional funding.

“I understand that they want to reduce some services but we don't want to reduce service in Montreal or any transport corporation all over Quebec,” he said.

The pandemic saw STM ridership drop to around 20 per cent in March 2020. Current ridership is about half what it was pre-pandemic, meaning low revenue from fares.

Le Devoir reported earlier this month the STM is facing a $62-million shortfall in 2022 and the agency says it may have to cut service by up to 30 per cent to compensate.

That would mean less frequency for bus and metro services as well as reduced operating hours, something Bonnardel wants to avoid.

“We understand they will have a deficit over next two years,” he said. “We help all the transit companies for past years with amount of $1.4 billion.”

Transportation was a key issue in Thursday evening’s Montreal mayoral debate.

The candidates sparred over how to improve transit service, with Denis Coderre suggesting the budget deficit is a sign of mismanagement, taking a shot at Valerie Plante's focus on her proposed Pink line and on delays with the Blue line extension.

Plante, though, remained committed to those lines and to further expansion of the light-rail project, the REM.

Balarama Holness said more needs to be done to better integrate existing bus and metro services with the REM.

The STM won't decide on service cuts until after election day, on Nov. 7.