Quebec promise to put $250 million into policing, add 225 SPVM officers
Quebec will spend $250 million over five years to hire more officers for the Montreal Police Department (SPVM), Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced Saturday at a news conference in the city.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said the city will match this amount. Each level of government will therefore pay for one out of every two hires.
The $250 million envelope will be used to provide the SPVM with up to 225 additional police officers. With Montreal's contribution, a maximum of 450 new officers will be on the streets within five years.
Some of the Quebec City money will also be used to hire a target of 50 social workers, for a total of 100, including the city's contribution.
Guilbault announced that Quebec City has made arrangements with the provincial police academy to offer 72 additional spots per year in its training program in order to have more recruits available for the SPVM.
The number of shootings in the city has increased in recent months, and the two homicides last Tuesday, which occurred in broad daylight in public places, have once again shaken Montrealers' sense of security.
In the space of 30 minutes, during the lunch hour on Tuesday, one man was shot in the parking lot of the Rockland shopping centre and another on the terrace of a pizzeria on Saint-Denis St.
On Friday, Plante responded to those who accuse her of wanting to defund the police, assuring them that this is not true.
She also refuted allegations that money granted by the Quebec government for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) was used elsewhere.
"The money for the SPVM goes to the SPVM. Money for housing goes to housing. Money for parks goes to parks. The money goes to the right places. Our management is irreproachable," she said in a press scrum.
Plante also criticized people trying to "scare" people with such accusations.
"I'm tired of people scaring people, scaring the police by saying that our administration wants to definance. This is not true! It has never happened, and it will never happen," Plante said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 27, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Politicians condemn verbal harassment of Deputy PM Freeland in Alberta
Politicians of all stripes are expressing support for Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland after videos of her being verbally harassed became widely circulated on social media.
Conservative leadership: A round up of key moments as the race nears its end
With two weeks to go until the Conservative Party of Canada announces its new leader, CTVNews.ca has compiled a round up of some of the key moments from the race.
One in four Canadian millennials believe they will never own a home, survey finds
Despite the cooling housing market, 25 per cent of non-homeowner millennials in Canada still say they believe they will never own a home, according to a new survey.
Ukraine, Russia trade more blame on threats to nuclear plant
Fears about the potential for a radiation leak at Europe's largest nuclear power plant persisted Saturday as both sides traded blame for nearby shelling. Ukraine said Russian forces fired on areas just across the river from the plant and Russia claimed Ukrainian shells hit a building where nuclear fuel is stored.
Open letter to Bell says LaFlamme ousting shows sexism, ageism women face at work
An open letter signed by a long list of Canadian luminaries is taking aim at Bell Media's abrupt dismissal of Lisa LaFlamme as anchor of the company's flagship newscast.
Canadians are resorting to debt to pay bills amid high inflation
Amid high inflation rates in Canada, which peaked in June at a staggering 8.1 per cent, a new survey has found that many Canadians are now turning to debt to keep up with their expenses.
Ottawa church lease, sale terminated due to missed payments totalling $100K: court documents
A group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy had a deal fall through to purchase a historic Ottawa church because they failed to make multiple payments to the owner, according to court documents obtained by CTV News.
Trump search: What may come next in inquiry with legal peril
A newly released FBI document helps flesh out the contours of an investigation into classified material at former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate. But plenty of questions remain, especially because half the affidavit, which spelled out the FBI's rationale for searching the property, was blacked out.
Tipping etiquette: When and how much it's appropriate to tip
With restaurants across the country open for in-person dining again, some Canadians might wonder if the societal rules for tipping have changed in the last two-to-three years. To help clarify the rules of engagement, CTVNews.ca spoke with an etiquette expert who offered some tipping advice.
Toronto
-
Going to the 2022 Toronto Air Show? Here's the schedule
Labour Day weekend will once again usher in the Toronto Air Show to the city's skyline. Here's when to catch the performances:
-
Female killed in Brampton crash involving tractor trailer and several vehicles
Peel Regional Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle collision in Brampton.
-
Toronto police gathering evidence, speaking to witnesses following fatal double stabbing in North York
People should expect an “increased police presence” in area of 4600 Bathurst St. today as Toronto police gather evidence and speak to witnesses following a fatal double stabbing.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer warns public against COVID-19 complacency
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health says he is concerned the public has become too complacent about COVID-19.
-
Don't go to Moncton, Saint John ERs if your injuries aren't life-threatening: Horizon Health
Horizon Health is asking people not to visit the emergency rooms at two hospitals in New Brunswick this weekend, unless their medical needs are life-threatening.
-
Halifax police continue to investigate murder of Jason MacCullough 23 years later
Halifax Regional Police say they continue to investigate the murder of Jason MacCullough.
London
-
Western University students set to protest school's COVID-19 vaccine, mask mandates
A group of Western University students are planning to hold a protest today against the school's COVID-19 mandates. The London, Ont., university announced Monday that anyone on campus in the fall must have at least three COVID-19 shots and wear masks in classrooms.
-
Flames' Nazem Kadri brings Stanley Cup to hometown for special celebration
The Calgary Flames' Nazem Kadri will be bringing the Stanley Cup to his hometown today. Kadri, 31, won it for the first time with the Colorado Avalanche this past season. The Cup celebration will begin at 12 p.m. ET from London Muslim Mosque and head to Victoria Park.
-
Exclusive details about new Costco store taking shape in south London
Costco stores are known for their large portions and oversized shopping carts, and soon the big box retailer’s stake in south London will also get up-sized.
Northern Ontario
-
Open letter to Bell says LaFlamme ousting shows sexism, ageism women face at work
An open letter signed by a long list of Canadian luminaries is taking aim at Bell Media's abrupt dismissal of Lisa LaFlamme as anchor of the company's flagship newscast.
-
New data confirms need for opioid treatment options in the north
Recently released data on opioids deaths in the province shows the dire situation in Northern Ontario.
-
Face coverings requirements return to Laurentian
With its school year only days away, Laurentian University has announced masking will be required on campus where distancing is not possible.
Calgary
-
Banff National Park plan focuses on climate change, traffic, Indigenous relations
Canada's busiest national park aims to look for better ways to help visitors get around in the coming years as it works to address climate change and strengthen Indigenous relations.
-
Police lay murder charge in deadly Evergreen shooting
Police on Thursday made an arrest in a recent shooting that left one Calgarian dead and another in hospital.
-
Pride Week gets unofficial start Friday with raising of progress flag at city hall
A special flag raising was held outside City Hall Friday morning for the unofficial start to Pride Week.
Kitchener
-
16-year-old killed in Palmerston crash
A 16-year-old from Harriston is dead after a crash in Palmerston Friday night.
-
Guelph pools to cut hours amid lifeguard shortage
Faced with a lack of lifeguards, the City of Guelph plans to reduce hours and programming at its pools.
-
International students stuck in limbo as visa application stall continues
A process that usually takes weeks has turned into a months-long wait for international students looking to attend post-secondary institutions for school.
Vancouver
-
Pride Week stranger assault 'may have been motivated by hate,' Vancouver police say
Vancouver police have released surveillance video of what they say was an unprovoked assault that "may have been motivated by hate."
-
Shirtless suspect broke into B.C. helicopter hangar, stole $30K worth of gear: RCMP
Mounties in Penticton, B.C. are asking the public for help identifying a man caught on camera rummaging through a helicopter hangar Friday.
-
Court orders Surrey man to undo extensive home renovations made without permits
A Surrey man who repeatedly ignored orders to stop unpermitted construction work on his property is facing yet another one.
Edmonton
-
1 in hospital, RCMP searching for 2 men after firearms incident
Morinville RCMP are investigating after a man was sent to hospital following reports of a shooting in Sturgeon County.
-
Cyclist killed after being hit by vehicle Saturday: EPS
Edmonton police are investigating after a cyclist was killed Saturday morning after being hit by a vehicle.
-
Conservative leadership: A round up of key moments as the race nears its end
With two weeks to go until the Conservative Party of Canada announces its new leader, CTVNews.ca has compiled a round up of some of the key moments from the race.
Windsor
-
Heat and sunshine in Windsor’s weekend forecast, unsettled weather expected in coming days
For the last weekend of August, Windsor can expect to soak up plenty of summer heat and sunshine, before cloudy skies and a chance of rainfall kicks off the beginning of the workweek.
-
Canadians are resorting to debt to pay bills amid high inflation
Amid high inflation rates in Canada, which peaked in June at a staggering 8.1 per cent, a new survey has found that many Canadians are now turning to debt to keep up with their expenses.
-
Flames' Nazem Kadri brings Stanley Cup to hometown for special celebration
The Calgary Flames' Nazem Kadri will be bringing the Stanley Cup to his hometown today. Kadri, 31, won it for the first time with the Colorado Avalanche this past season. The Cup celebration will begin at 12 p.m. ET from London Muslim Mosque and head to Victoria Park.
Regina
-
Riders get back in win column with victory over Lions
The Saskatchewan Roughriders picked up a much needed 23-16 win over the B.C. Lions on Friday night at B.C. Place.
-
Regina Transit route expanding to Aurora, Costco
The City of Regina is expanding a transit route to service the east Aurora area, which includes Costco and Landmark Cinemas.
-
Early morning fire destroys southwest Sask. village's school
A school building in a southwest Saskatchewan village was destroyed by an early morning fire on Friday.
Ottawa
-
Three people hospitalized following pool chemical exposure at east-end hotel
Ottawa paramedics say three people were taken to the hospital with mild to moderate symptoms following exposure to pool chemicals at a hotel in Ottawa's east end.
-
The mystery of a missing photo, incorrect speeding tickets and the St. Brigid’s saga: Top 5 stories in Ottawa this week
An iconic photo goes missing from the Chateau Laurier, city speed cameras are issuing tickets incorrectly, and the situation at St. Brigid’s Cathedral keeps getting stranger. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
-
Five COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa in the last week
Ottawa Public Health reported five deaths from COVID-19 in the city in the last week, as viral levels are appearing to plateau.
Saskatoon
-
Dawn Walker’s court date looming early next week, FSIN calls for her release
At a press conference showing support for Dawn Walker at the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), organizers were calling for the release of Dawn Walker and a thorough investigation into the police's handling of her domestic assault allegations.
-
Conservative leadership: A round up of key moments as the race nears its end
With two weeks to go until the Conservative Party of Canada announces its new leader, CTVNews.ca has compiled a round up of some of the key moments from the race.
-
Paws on patrol: Dogs playing important roles in workforce
Many pictures of furry friends were circulating on social media on Friday for International Dog Day. While dogs are known as man’s best friend, they also have a vital part in the workforce.