Quebec promise to put $250 million into policing, add 225 SPVM officers

Quebec will spend $250 million over five years to hire more officers for the Montreal Police Department (SPVM), Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced Saturday at a news conference in the city.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said the city will match this amount. Each level of government will therefore pay for one out of every two hires.

The $250 million envelope will be used to provide the SPVM with up to 225 additional police officers. With Montreal's contribution, a maximum of 450 new officers will be on the streets within five years.

Some of the Quebec City money will also be used to hire a target of 50 social workers, for a total of 100, including the city's contribution.

Guilbault announced that Quebec City has made arrangements with the provincial police academy to offer 72 additional spots per year in its training program in order to have more recruits available for the SPVM.

The number of shootings in the city has increased in recent months, and the two homicides last Tuesday, which occurred in broad daylight in public places, have once again shaken Montrealers' sense of security.

In the space of 30 minutes, during the lunch hour on Tuesday, one man was shot in the parking lot of the Rockland shopping centre and another on the terrace of a pizzeria on Saint-Denis St.

On Friday, Plante responded to those who accuse her of wanting to defund the police, assuring them that this is not true.

She also refuted allegations that money granted by the Quebec government for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) was used elsewhere.

"The money for the SPVM goes to the SPVM. Money for housing goes to housing. Money for parks goes to parks. The money goes to the right places. Our management is irreproachable," she said in a press scrum.

Plante also criticized people trying to "scare" people with such accusations.

"I'm tired of people scaring people, scaring the police by saying that our administration wants to definance. This is not true! It has never happened, and it will never happen," Plante said.