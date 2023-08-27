Quebec project targets youth who take care of family members with mental health issues
Many young Quebecers don't get to enjoy the carefree days of childhood and adolescence because they're the caregivers of a parent with a mental health problem.
A project is training youth volunteers to spot the distress of their peers and point them to the appropriate resources.
The nonprofit Réseau avant de craquer has received $150,000 from Quebec's medical specialists federation, the FMSQ, to set up the "Aider sans filtre, pour les jeunes, avec les jeunes" project, aimed at caregivers aged 12 to 29.
The Réseau had already commissioned 35 young people to travel around Quebec and raise awareness of mental health issues among youth.
Now, the organization is recruiting young mental health "vigies," i.e. lookouts, trained to identify young caregivers of relatives with mental health issues.
These caregivers will then be referred to the appropriate community organization or health network, if necessary.
"What we've noticed over the past few years is that, for a number of reasons, very few young people come to us for services," said René Cloutier, the Réseau's executive director.
The organization estimates that one in five young people in Quebec supports a parent, sibling or friend with a mental health problem.
"We know that these young people are currently flying under the radar," said Cloutier, hoping that hundreds, if not thousands, of young volunteers will be recruited in the coming months.
The Réseau, which brings together some 50 associations offering psychosocial support, notes that prejudice and stigma remain when it comes to mental health, making it more difficult for young people to confide in an adult.
"That's why we've set up a project for young people, but with young people," said Cloutier.
The group will visit schools, youth centers and sports clubs.
The organization notes that young caregivers are more at risk of developing mental health problems themselves.
"These young people experience more psychological distress and are 15 to 20 times more at risk of developing a mental health problem themselves, often due to their psychological distress in the face of the situation they are experiencing," Cloutier said.
Dr. Annie Loiseau, chair of the youth psychiatry committee for Quebec's psychiatrist's association, says that when a parent isn't doing well, their child suffers for numerous reasons.
"Because the parent is less available to their child in their emotional reactions, they'll sometimes be more irritable and get angry more quickly, so that leads to a bit more conflict," Dr. Loiseau explained.
"When a parent is exhausted due to a mental health problem, he or she will sometimes offer less supervision to their child, which can lead to behavioural problems in the young person," she added.
Loiseau applauded Réseau avant de craquer's new project, noting that, "For teenagers, the social network is super important, and then friends take on a very important place for them as they develop into their teens. So I think other young people are in the best position to detect if something is going on in their friends' lives."
However, young people referred to resources still need to be able to be taken care of.
"What I think is important is that if the young person is referred to the right resources, that the services are there, because I think that's often where the problem lies at the moment."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 27, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
White shooter kills 3 Black people at Florida dollar store in hate crime
A masked white man carrying at least one weapon bearing a swastika fatally shot three Black people inside a Florida store Saturday in an attack with a clear motive of racial hatred, officials said.
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed dead after forensic testing: Russian officials
Russia's Investigative Committee said Sunday that it confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder and head of the mercenary force Wagner who led a short-lived armed rebellion against Russia's military, was killed in a plane crash.
Scientists have finally decoded mysteries of the Y chromosome. Here's why it matters
Scientists have fully sequenced the Y chromosome for the first time, uncovering information that could have implications for the study of male infertility and other health problems.
A broad genetic test saved one newborn's life. Research suggests it could help millions of others
Brynn Schulte nearly died twice when she was a baby, at one point needing emergency surgery for massive bleeding in her brain.
3 U.S. Marines killed, 20 injured in aircraft crash in Australia
A United States Marine Corps aircraft carrying troops crashed on a north Australian island Sunday, killing three Marines and injuring 20 during a multination training exercise, officials said.
Bob Barker, 'Price Is Right' host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of 'Truth or Consequences' and 'The Price Is Right,' has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
Why are Kleenex tissues leaving Canada? Retail analyst weighs in
As Kleenex tissues exit the Canadian market, the memory of the brand that has become synonymous with tissue products will live on among consumers, a retail expert says.
BTK's journal links the serial killer to a 16-year-old who went missing decades ago, authorities say
Decades-old personal writings from Dennis Rader, the self-proclaimed BTK serial killer, have led local Oklahoma law enforcement to believe he is the 'prime suspect' in a missing persons case from 1976.
'I remember the fear': Canadians recounted horror of Bernardo case following transfer
The haunting effect of Paul Bernardo's crimes lingered for Canadians nearly 30 years later, detailed in the hundreds of messages that poured into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office after the serial killer was transferred to a medium-security prison.
Toronto
-
Three teachers' unions reject Ontario's proposal to land new contracts and avoid strike
Unions representing most Ontario teachers are rejecting a pitch for binding arbitration to land new contracts and prevent possible strikes.
-
Is your pet on the list? The most popular dog and cat breeds in Toronto in 2023
A new report reveals Toronto’s most common dog and cat breeds.
-
'I remember the fear': Canadians recounted horror of Bernardo case following transfer
The haunting effect of Paul Bernardo's crimes lingered for Canadians nearly 30 years later, detailed in the hundreds of messages that poured into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office after the serial killer was transferred to a medium-security prison.
Atlantic
-
‘It’s been great’: Country fans not bothered by rain or mud at YQM Festival
For the third straight day, over 20,000 country music fanatics gathered in a grassy, and muddy, field in Dieppe.
-
Bob Barker, 'Price Is Right' host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of 'Truth or Consequences' and 'The Price Is Right,' has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
-
Nova Scotians prepare to face another rainfall warning
With the many rainfall warnings in Nova Scotia this summer, many people are preparing for the upcoming weather.
London
-
Chatham, Ont. storm which downed dozens of trees classified as EF0 downburst
Nick Kamarlingos and his wife Nancy had decided to move from the front room of their house to the kitchen just moments before a tree crushed the front of their Gregory Drive home.
-
Bob Barker, 'Price Is Right' host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of 'Truth or Consequences' and 'The Price Is Right,' has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
-
Owen Sound restaurateur Sharif Rahman dies after brutal attack
An Owen Sound man known as a beloved community member and restaurant owner has died one week after a violent assault.
Northern Ontario
-
Child dies in northern Ont. motor vehicle crash, police investigating
A 4-year-old child has died Saturday following a crash in Brethour Township, north of North Bay.
-
'I remember the fear': Canadians recounted horror of Bernardo case following transfer
The haunting effect of Paul Bernardo's crimes lingered for Canadians nearly 30 years later, detailed in the hundreds of messages that poured into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office after the serial killer was transferred to a medium-security prison.
-
Two arrested in northern Ont., 3D printed firearms, drugs seized
Ontario Provincial Police together with local law enforcement agencies made several recent arrests as part of a nation-wide operations cracking down on the manufacturing and trafficking of privately-made firearms.
Calgary
-
Calls to 'search the landfill' grow in Calgary during MMIW vigil
A group gathered at the East Calgary Landfill on Saturday to pray, to heal and to call for a 2016 criminal investigation to be re-opened.
-
Ukraine investigates incident that killed 3 pilots while Russia attacks with cruise missiles
Ukrainian authorities have launched an investigation after a midair collision between two warplanes in the west of the country killed three pilots.
-
Dozens of dogs make a splash at North America Diving Dog Regional Competition
Dogs of all breeds and sizes sprinted down a pool deck and leapt into the water for distance and speed events just east of Calgary on Saturday at the North America Diving Dog Regional Competition.
Kitchener
-
Pollinator apparatus affixed to Cambridge tree set to save bee hive population
A strange looking apparatus installed on a tree in Cambridge at the corner Main Street and Briercrest Avenue is attracting a buzz of curiosity.
-
Police looking to identify individuals following assault in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are looking to identify several people following an assault last week in Waterloo.
-
Barn fire near Arthur kills cattle, collapses building
Fire officials say cattle have died following a barn fire near Arthur on Saturday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
'Things collapsed instantly': Thompson-Okanagan businesses still reeling from travel ban
All travel restrictions have been lifted in B.C. just days after they were introduced, but visitors are not coming back in the same numbers that were expected.
-
Tour De Cure Rolls on despite poor air quality
The annual Tour De Cure bike ride fundraiser was a go Saturday, despite poor air quality in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
-
One-third of all structures on B.C. First Nation destroyed by Bush Creek East wildfire
A First Nation in B.C.'s North Shuswap region is dealing with catastrophic damage in the aftermath of the Bush Creek East wildfire's devastating run through the area.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton at capacity for evacuees, closing registrations
The city says it can't take any more evacuees at the Edmonton Expo Centre.
-
Ukraine investigates incident that killed 3 pilots while Russia attacks with cruise missiles
Ukrainian authorities have launched an investigation after a midair collision between two warplanes in the west of the country killed three pilots.
-
Police warn public over release of 'violent sexual offender' in Edmonton area
Edmonton police are warning the public about the release of a "convicted violent sexual offender," who they believe will commit another offense while in the community.
Windsor
-
'We're all different now': Wheatley residents suffer from lingering trauma two years after explosion
It was two years ago the town of Wheatley changed forever after an explosion rocked the downtown core, injuring 20 people. And while progress is being made at the site of the explosion, there are still many unanswered questions — and lingering trauma.
-
Chatham, Ont. storm which downed dozens of trees classified as EF0 downburst
Nick Kamarlingos and his wife Nancy had decided to move from the front room of their house to the kitchen just moments before a tree crushed the front of their Gregory Drive home.
-
WATCH
WATCH | LaSalle, Ont. resident catches funnel cloud on camera
A LaSalle resident said he 'probably should’ve' been inside as a severe storm blew in Thursday evening – but instead caught footage of a funnel cloud.
Regina
-
'It's taken a lot of my friends': Regina man shares his experiences with fentanyl
With fentanyl seizures currently at a record high in Regina – one man is trying to raise awareness of the deadly opioid's effects.
-
Regina artist highlights gardens in North Central neighbourhood through residency
A local artist who was named the Neil Balkwill Artist in Residence is highlighting the stories of gardeners in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood.
-
Thousands gather for Regina Dragon Boat Festival
Thousands of people gathered at Wascana Lake to compete and celebrate together at the Regina Dragon Boat Festival this weekend.
Ottawa
-
Lanark families told daycares losing funding under $10-a-day childcare program
Some families in Lanark County are facing a significant increase in childcare costs this fall, after learning the home daycares they rely on will no longer receive funding under the Canada-wide Early Learning Child Care program.
-
Driver killed after crashing into house in Shannonville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after driving into a house in Shannonville early Sunday morning.
-
Here's what you need to know about today's Capital Pride Parade
Thousands of people are expected in downtown Ottawa today for the Capital Pride Parade.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sees jump in property crime, thefts: police data
The city is seeing more cases of property crime, according to data released during the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners board meeting on Thursday.
-
Saskatoon police to host free BBQ and 'Meet the Motor Cops' event
On Sunday afternoon, The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) will be hosting a ‘Meet the Motor Cops’ event at the Brighton Save-on-Foods.
-
Rabid bat confirmed in Saskatoon neighbourhood
Dog owners are encouraged to ensure their pet is up to date on their rabies vaccinations after a bat infected with the fatal disease was found in Saskatoon's Nutana neighbourhood.