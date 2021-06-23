MONTREAL -- Quebec television producer Luc Wiseman was formally charged with sex assault against a minor during an arraignment Wednesday at the Montreal courthouse.

He was not required to be present for the brief hearing and was represented by his lawyer, with the case adjourned until Sept. 7.

Wiseman stepped down as president of Avanti Groupe, which produces "Tout le monde en parle," a popular television show in Quebec.

He faces five charges, including sexual assault and assault of a person under 16, as well as the production and possession of child pornography.

The alleged events would have taken place between November 2018 and April 2021.

The 65-year-old Wiseman was arrested and released with conditions last May, and he was given more conditions Wednesday, including that he stay away from public pools, schools and playgrounds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2021.