Quebec prepares to welcome Ukrainian refugees
The Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) is meeting with provincial and city officials later in the day Monday to come up with a plan on what to do once refugees start arriving in Quebec.
"Nobody thought that in 2022, we'd be in this kind of situation and it's especially [dis]heartening or difficult because as you know, all men aged 18 to 60 stayed back in Ukraine to fight," said Michael Shwec, with the UCC Quebec Provincial Council. "So, the new refugees, if you want to call them that... it's all mothers and children. So, it's going to be an extremely sensitive time dealing with the arrival of these people."
The influx of Ukrainian refugees comes as Russia continues its weeks-long attack on their homeland.
Shwec says his goal in meeting with political officials is to discuss three things: how the Quebec government plans to go about helping Ukrainians immigrate to the province, preparing refugees upon arrival and helping them integrate into society.
"The first thing that we need to look at is their arrival in terms of lodging, housing, furnishings, clothing, medical and dental insurance and financial support," he explained. "Those are like really at the onset; things that we need to be thinking about... But Quebec does a really good job of welcoming people here. So we're confident that we'll be able to put together a detailed and robust plan to make it as seamless as possible, as comfortable as possible, for the new arrivals."
He adds almost 600 Montreal families have already volunteered to open their homes and take in those who have fled their country in wake of the Russian invasion.
"People that are opening their houses or they have apartments, lodging, anything that they have," he said. "Montreal has been extremely generous in what they're offering... Housing is one of the top priorities and how to vet all of those offers to make sure that the people that come here have a safe, clean place to stay."
Shwec notes he's not yet sure how many Ukrainian refugees could arrive in Quebec.
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators held a new round of talks Monday as Russia's military forces bombarded Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine with a punishing assault that the Red Cross said has created "nothing short of a nightmare" for the country's civilians.
Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombing of maternity hospital
A pregnant woman and her baby have died after Russia bombed the maternity hospital where she was meant to give birth, The Associated Press has learned. Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher had circled the world, epitomizing the horror of an attack on humanity’s most innocent.
Squatters occupy Russian oligarch's London mansion
Squatters have occupied the London mansion suspected of belonging to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, who was placed on Britain's sanctions list last week, unfurling a Ukrainian flag and a banner saying 'This property has been liberated.'
Zelensky latest in long list of world leaders to address Parliament, third Ukrainian president
When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Parliament on Tuesday, he will be the third Ukrainian president to do so, joining a long list of world leaders and dignitaries to give a joint address to Canadian parliamentarians.
Weary refugees from Ukraine find shelter near Auschwitz
A youth education centre near Auschwitz dedicated to preserving memories of the Second World War and the Holocaust has opened its doors to help refugees fleeing war in the present.
Canada's opioid crisis: How families of overdose victims are coping
More than 24,000 people have died from opioid toxicity in Canada over the last five years. CTVNews.ca takes an in-depth look at our opioid crisis, with an analysis on the data and a focus on stories shared by parents who've lost children to overdoses.
What do we know about fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines?
While data on the protection offered by a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine remains limited, early research suggests there are benefits for those who are immunocompromised, experts say.
War censorship exposes Putin's leaky internet controls
The Kremlin's latest censorship efforts have revealed serious shortcomings in the government's bigger plans to straightjacket the internet.
Reading 'I Need a New Butt' to kids gets U.S. assistant principal fired
An assistant principal in a Mississippi school district has been fired after he read a children's book to a class of 2nd graders that district leaders said was inappropriate.
Ontario reports no new COVID-19 deaths for first time in months
Ontario health officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday for the first time in several months.
Ontario bar exams rescheduled for April following potential test material leak
The Law Society of Ontario says bar exams that were cancelled this month have been rescheduled for April.
Mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policies in Ontario hospitals, LTC homes, schools end today
The broad legal requirement for places such as schools, long-term care homes and hospitals in Ontario to maintain mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies expires on Monday.
Communication snafus plagued RCMP's response to Nova Scotia mass shooting: documents
Repeated communication failures were partly to blame for the Nova Scotia RCMP's inability to stop a gunman from killing 22 people over a 13-hour span in April 2020, recently released documents show.
No word on cause of rescue mishap that left man in water for hours off Nova Scotia
There's still no word on the condition of a fisherman who fell into the ocean off Nova Scotia during a transfer to a coast guard vessel on Sunday.
End of restrictions: N.B. prepares to lift COVID-19 mandates Monday
New Brunswick's COVID-19 mandate will end at 12:01 a.m. Monday, part of a timeline made public last month.
Sexual assault charges laid against London, Ont. police officer
A London police officer is facing sexual assault-related charges in relation to off duty incidents, according to police.
-
-
Sudbury firefighters called to house fire near Wahnapitae
Sudbury's Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell says five crews of firefighters were called to a blaze at a home on Red Deer Lake Road, off of Highway 537 near Wahnapitae, around 6:10 a.m. Monday.
Sault police charge man with forcible confinement, assault in multiple incidents
A 55-year-old man with a long rap sheet dating back to the 90s is facing 22 more charges including assault with a weapon and forcible confinement in a series of violent incidents over the last few months, officials say.
Former North Bay Mayor Bruce Goulet has passed away
Clarence John "Bruce" Goulet, of North Bay, was in his 100th year when he passed on Saturday.
High River purchases remediated flood properties back from province, public sale to follow
Several properties in a southern Alberta town that were purchased by the province in buyouts following the historic flooding of 2013 will soon be back on the market.
Freedom protest disturbing more than just the peace, Calgary mayor says
Frustration has now spilled over into city council, where Mayor Jyoti Gondek and several councillors are calling out the Calgary Police Service for a lack of action on ongoing protests in the city's Beltline neighbourhood.
-
Above-seasonal weather returns to Calgary.
-
Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle in Downtown Kitchener
A portion of Charles Street in Kitchener has been shut down after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
Here's how much it's expected to rain at the start of the week in Metro Vancouver
Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley residents are in for a soggy start to their week as a rainfall warning from Environment Canada says a storm is moving through the region.
'Bizarre and fascinating creatures' are in B.C.'s waters, says diver who wants to raise awareness about local marine life
'Bizarre and fascinating creatures' in B.C.'s waters says diver who wants to raise awareness about local marine life
Fundraiser aims to fill undergarment gap in clothing donations for DTES women
The GoFundMe page launched on Thursday. By Sunday evening, it had raised more than $2,300, well over the fundraiser's $1,000 goal.
DEVELOPING | Bullet holes visible at police scene in southwest Edmonton
Edmonton police have taped off a portion of a southwest neighbourhood for an investigation into a shooting.
Outcome of Tuesday's byelection a lose-lose for Alberta premier: political scientists
Political pundits say there will be one clear loser in Tuesday's byelection in northern Alberta, but it won't be any of the candidates.
ASIRT investigating fatal EPS confrontation during arrest attempt
One person is dead after a police confrontation during an arrest attempt, the Edmonton Police Service says.
Pierre Avenue house fire causes $500,000 in damages
Five people and a cat have been displaced following an accidental house fire Sunday night.
Single-vehicle crash in Leamington, Ont. claims three
Three people have died following a single-vehicle crash in Leamington.
Vehicle registered to Sask. premier impounded in B.C. after driver, 28, failed sobriety test
A vehicle registered to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe was impounded by the Vancouver Police Department last week.
Officer injured in hit and run incident: Regina police
Two teenagers are facing a long list of charges after hit and run incident that left one officer with minor injuries, according to Regina police.
No one injured in overnight fire at Kanata home under construction
The Ottawa Fire Service says no one was injured after a fire in Kanata overnight.
SIU investigation launched following death of barricaded person in Hawkesbury, Ont.
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating police actions surrounding the death of an individual in Hawkesbury Monday morning.
Ukrainians once again march outside Saskatoon City Hall to support Ukraine
Ukrainians in Saskatoon once again filled the civic square outside of City Hall in Saskatoon Sunday to rally for their ancestral homeland, currently fending off a Russian invasion.
Vehicle registered to Sask. premier impounded in B.C. after driver, 28, failed sobriety test
A vehicle registered to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe was impounded by the Vancouver Police Department last week.
