Quebec premier wants to be a 'bulwark against the extremes' on gender identity

In response to Wednesday's protests and counter-demonstrations on gender identity -- notably in Montreal -- Premier François Legault says he is concerned about polarization and appealed for calm on both sides.

"I feel a responsibility as premier to be a bulwark against extremes", said Legault during a press scrum at the National Assembly.

Legault deplored the outbursts of the Montreal demonstrations and asked Quebecers to be respectful: "This is a debate that must be conducted serenely," he said.

The premier said he understood the concerns of both sides: "On the one hand, we have a duty as a society to protect people who are minorities, and on the other, I can understand parents and citizens who are worried."

According to him, Quebec is less polarized than other parts of the world.

"I didn't like what I saw," he said.