Montreal

    • Quebec premier wants to be a 'bulwark against the extremes' on gender identity

    In response to Wednesday's protests and counter-demonstrations on gender identity -- notably in Montreal -- Premier François Legault says he is concerned about polarization and appealed for calm on both sides.

    "I feel a responsibility as premier to be a bulwark against extremes", said Legault during a press scrum at the National Assembly.

    Legault deplored the outbursts of the Montreal demonstrations and asked Quebecers to be respectful: "This is a debate that must be conducted serenely," he said.

    The premier said he understood the concerns of both sides: "On the one hand, we have a duty as a society to protect people who are minorities, and on the other, I can understand parents and citizens who are worried."

    According to him, Quebec is less polarized than other parts of the world.

    "I didn't like what I saw," he said.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 21, 2023. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News