Quebec premier to tour Saguenay neighbourhood under threat of landslides

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to visit a neighbourhood in Saguenay Wednesday, where almost 200 people have been forced from their homes because of the threat of landslides.

Authorities say 192 residents have been relocated from 76 homes in the La Baie district after a landslide destroyed a house last week.

The city declared a state of emergency over the weekend and evacuated the affected area.

The Quebec government extended the emergency order on Monday.

A city spokesperson says experts are warning that land in the area is unstable and at risk of imminent landslides.

Legault says he will visit the neighbourhood in the morning to offer his support to residents affected by the evacuation order.

The province has said each person forced from their home will receive $20 a day for living expenses, and the government will also offer up to $260,000 to those unable to return to their homes.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 22, 2022.