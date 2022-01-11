Quebec Premier François Legault will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon, one day after the province’s top doctor resigned amid criticism of his work throughout the pandemic.

Dr. Horacio Arruda wrote in an open letter to Legault that he offered his resignation from the job he’s had for 12 years to give the premier an opportunity “to reassess the situation, after several waves [of the pandemic] and in a context in constant evolution."

The news conference, scheduled for 1 p.m. in Montreal, will also be a chance for the public to see Arruda’s successor.

WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M.: Quebec premier responds after public health director Arruda resigns

It’s not yet clear if the government will announce other public health measures as the COVID-19 situation in Quebec continues to worsen. On Tuesday, the province recorded 62 new deaths — an increase that Quebecers haven't seen since January 2021. There was also another rise in hospitalizations, now totalling 2,742, after 433 more people were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, Quebec’s health minister, Christian Dubé, said in a radio interview that the government will reassess whether or not to lift the curfew next week.

This is a developing story. More to come.