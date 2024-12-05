MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec premier to attend Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening Saturday in Paris

    French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to construction workers inside the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral after visiting the restored interiors of the monument, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 in Paris. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP) French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to construction workers inside the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral after visiting the restored interiors of the monument, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 in Paris. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP)
    Quebec Premier François Legault will attend the inauguration and reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Saturday.

    The historic church was renovated and rebuilt after being ravaged by a fire in April 2019.

    The premier's office announced Thursday that Legault's trip will be a short one — he will return to the province on Sunday.

    Many other heads of state and dignitaries are expected at the reopening ceremony, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not scheduled to attend.

    The event will highlight the restoration of the architectural gem and symbol of Paris.

    Legault thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for the invitation, which he said was a sign of the deep historic and cultural ties "between our two nations."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2024.

