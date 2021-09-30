MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier François Legault has no intention of making Sept. 30 a holiday because "we need more productivity."

Legault made the comment on Canada's first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, which honours residential school survivors and their families.

The federal government created the holiday, following one of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action.

Some provinces and territories, such as British Columbia, Manitoba and the Northwest Territories, followed suit.

Quebec and Ontario, however, resisted the idea.

In a press release, the Native Women's Association of Canada expressed regret that the day is not being recognized as a holiday equally across the country, making it a "shortfall of official recognition."

Nevertheless, the federal government says it hopes that the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation will be an opportunity for all provinces and territories to offer education and awareness activities on the theme of reconciliation.

In an interview, the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Steven Guilbeault, said he hopes "that eventually everyone will be there."

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 30, 2021.