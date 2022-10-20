Quebec Premier Legault unveils new cabinet Thursday after big election win
Premier François Legault is unveiling the new Quebec cabinet today during a ceremony at the national assembly.
After winning 90 of the legislature's 125 seats in the Oct. 3 provincial election, Legault has no shortage of members to chose from.
In 2018, Legault announced a 26-member cabinet and achieved gender parity for about three months before a cabinet shuffle.
Legault told reporters after his re-election that his new cabinet will be composed of between 40 and 60 per cent women.
The only person Legault has said has a lock on a cabinet position is Christian Dubé in the health portfolio that he previously held.
The premier and his fellow Coalition Avenir Québec members were sworn in on Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2022.
