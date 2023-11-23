MONTREAL
    • Quebec Premier Legault insists his caucus is united

    Quebec Premier Francois Legault responds to the Opposition over a grant to the L.A. Kings to commemorate and play two exhibition games in Quebec City. during question period, at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Premier Francois Legault responds to the Opposition over a grant to the L.A. Kings to commemorate and play two exhibition games in Quebec City. during question period, at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

    While discontent was palpable within the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) caucus in recent days, Premier François Legault's tone was reassuring, saying that his team "is more united than ever" at a CAQ caucus meeting on Wednesday evening.

    The decision to grant a subsidy of between $5 and $7 million to the Los Angeles Kings for two exhibition games revealed fault lines in the CAQ caucus, with some elected members saying it was against their values.

    On Thursday, the premier said that his MNAs rallied unanimously.

    The CAQ MNAs were sparing with comments on Thursday morning in the national assembly.

    Asked how Wednesday evening's meeting had gone, most simply replied: "very well."

    Others preferred to remain silent.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 23, 2023. 

