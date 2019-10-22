

Staff, The Canadian Press





QUEBEC -- The Legault government is blaming the Liberal government of Philippe Couillard for the postponement of two major Rio Tinto industrial projects in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean.

The aluminum giant said last week that it was suspending plans for a billet plant in Alma and adding cell rooms at its Arvida plant. Both projects were valued at approximately $300 million.

During Question Period in the National Assembly on Tuesday, both the Liberal Party (PLQ) and the Parti Quebecois (PQ) demanded that the CAQ government obtain guarantees from Rio Tinto, because the company has retained the privilege of benefiting from its own electricity network in Quebec.

In reply, Premier Francois Legault said it was the previous Philippe Couillard government that had waived certain conditions in the most recent agreement with Rio Tinto Alcan.

According to Minister of the Economy and Innovation, Pierre Fitzgibbon, the Liberals not only agreed to extend the investment period until 2025, but also to reduce the investment requirement for the company to $700 million, rather than more than a billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2019.