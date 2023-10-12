Montreal

    Quebec premier inaugurates vast Romaine hydro project

    The La Romaine 3 dam at the Mista camp on the La Romaine 3 hydro-electric plant is shown on Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot The La Romaine 3 dam at the Mista camp on the La Romaine 3 hydro-electric plant is shown on Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
    HAVRE-SAINT-PIERRE, Qc. -

    Quebec Premier Francois Legault is inaugurating the Romaine hydroelectric complex on the province's North Shore.

    Legault is accompanied at today's event by Jean Charest, who was Quebec premier when construction began in 2009, as well as Hydro-Quebec president and CEO Michael Sabia.

    La Romaine is comprised of four power stations and is the largest hydro project constructed in the province since the Robert Bourassa generation facility, which was commissioned in 1979.

    The $7.4-billion Romaine complex can produce eight terawatt hours of electricity per year, enough to power nearly 470,000 homes.

    It generates its power from the Romaine River, located north of Havre-St-Pierre, Que., near the Labrador border.

    Legault says Quebec is still lacking hydroelectricity to meet demand from industry and Quebecers need to consider more ways to boost the province's ability to power future projects

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 12, 2023.

