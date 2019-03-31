

The Canadian Press





Quebec Premier Francois Legault pleaded for calm from the public on Sunday as he addressed his government's controversial bill that would prohibit public servants in positions of authority -- including teachers, police officers, Crown prosecutors and prison guards -- from wearing religious symbols.

The premier made the comments via a Facebook video.

"We should be clear that secularism doesn't infringe on religious freedom," he said. "Everyone will remain free to practice the religion of their choice."

Legault said that the debate, which has lasted in this format for 10 years, has been resolved thanks to Bill 21.

"This is an approach that respects the majority of Quebecers," he said.

Legault also clarified the grandfather clause that allows currently-employed civil servants to wear religious symbols.

"Some have said we have gone too far, others have said we haven't gone far enough," he said. "The reality is that it is neutral, like Quebecers."

Criticism of Bill 21

The Coalition Avenir Quebec's legislation also invoked the notwithstanding clause, declaring the provisions of the bill would apply despite certain provisions of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The government has said the bill respects the wishes of most Quebecers, but critics have denounced it as discriminatory towards women as well as religious minorities such as Muslims, Jews and Sikhs.

They say Muslim women wearing a hijab will bear the brunt of the law's impact, and could face increasing stigmatization and violence in their everyday lives.