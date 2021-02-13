MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault took to Facebook Saturday in defence of what he calls an assault on academic freedom and freedom of expression.

"A handful of radical activists can be seen trying to censor some words and works," he wrote.

Legault leads his post referencing Univesity of Ottawa professor Verushka Lieutenant-Duval's suspension after she used the n-word in a class in a discussion about how some communities have reclaimed terms over time.

Legault said the story "shocked" him and said at the time he felt the university should have defended their staff member.

Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade echoed Legault's sentiments.

Legault's post Saturday says that some teachers are being asked to delete historic books from "some of our great writers" listing Anne Hebert, Rejean Ducharme, Dany Laferriere and Pierre Vallieres as examples.

"What's really disturbing is that more and more people are feeling intimidated. They feel forced to self-censure, lest they get insulted and expose in the public square," he wrote. "This is absurd. It goes against the very idea of college."

Legault added that activists tried to censor his reading suggestions when he recommended Mathieu Bock-Cote's The Empire of Political Correctness in November.

"This is going too far," Legault wrote. "The Situation is slipping. I think it's time we had a serious talk together."

The premier admits that using "some words can hurt," and "the pain of those who feel it must be recognized," but said their cause must not be hijacked by radicals intent on mulling, intimidating and burning freedom of speech.

He adds that victims of racism and hate speech must be heard but that freedom of expression is a pillar of democracy.

He said the issue started at universities and that it's in these institutions that a fix is needed for starters.

He said Minister of Higher Education Danielle McCann is looking into the issue.

"Our universities should be places of respectful debates, uncensored debates, and truth seekers, even when truth can shock or provoke," wrote Legault. "We're going to do what it takes to help our universities protect our freedom of expression.

"We all have a duty to defend our fundamental principles in front of attempted bullying. If you start self-censoring out of fear of being insulted, or if you don't defend someone who is the victim of it, you play the radical game. I understand it might be scary, but we have to stand, stand firm."