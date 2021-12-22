Advertisement
Quebec premier announces more measures to curb spread of COVID-19
Published Wednesday, December 22, 2021 5:52PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, December 22, 2021 6:08PM EST
With record-breaking increases in daily COVID-19 cases in Quebec, Premier François Legault is set to address the province with new public health measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 and the recent rise in hospitalizations.
The premier will hold a news conference at 6 p.m. with his health minister, Christian Dubé, and director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda.
- WATCH LIVE: Quebec update on COVID-19
The update from Legault comes as Quebec recorded more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and a new report from the province's public health instittute that predicted hospitalizations could rise by 100 per day, depending on the severity of the new Omicron variant.
This is a breaking news story. More details to come.
