With record-breaking increases in daily COVID-19 cases in Quebec, Premier François Legault is set to address the province with new public health measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 and the recent rise in hospitalizations.

The premier will hold a news conference at 6 p.m. with his health minister, Christian Dubé, and director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda.

The update from Legault comes as Quebec recorded more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and a new report from the province's public health instittute that predicted hospitalizations could rise by 100 per day, depending on the severity of the new Omicron variant.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.