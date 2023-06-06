Quebec premier and minister are going to regions ravaged by forest fires

The numerous forest fires raging in certain regions of Quebec have led to thousands of evacuations since the weekend and continue to threaten infrastructure on Tuesday.

Temporary accommodation centres have been opened in nine municipalities on the Côte-Nord, in Abitibi-Témiscamingue and in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, to accommodate evacuees.

Firefighters from the forest firefighting protection society (SOPFEU) reported early on Tuesday that 163 forest fires were active, including nine in northern areas.

Premier François Legault plans to visit the Côte-Nord region on Tuesday to take stock of the state of the fires. He is due to meet civil and municipal authorities in Sept-Îles and SOPFEU stakeholders before addressing the press late this morning.

The Abitibi-Témiscamingue and Nord-du-Québec regions were particularly hard hit, especially as Environment Canada did not forecast any precipitation for the next few days.

Public Safety Minister François Bonnardel will be in Abitibi-Témiscamingue on Tuesday to meet stakeholders and citizens in Val-d'Or with his colleague Pierre Dufour, MNA for Abitibi-Est. The minister will hold a press conference in Val-d'Or at 1 p.m., at a location that had not yet been specified at daybreak.

The Town of Val-d'Or has evacuated the Louvicourt, Wyeth Lake, Gueguen Lake, Matchi-Manitou Lake and Villebon Lake areas due to two out-of-control fires raging on the east side of the Louvicourt area.

Residents of the Indigenous communities of Kitcisakik, in the La Vérendrye wildlife reserve, and Lac-Simon, near Val-d'Or, have voluntarily evacuated their homes because of the poor air quality caused by the smoke.

The municipality of Senneterre has declared a state of emergency because of the air quality and the proximity of a fire. Route 113 is closed between kilometre 40 in Senneterre and kilometre 244 in Eyou Istchee, and only emergency vehicles may travel.

The Route du Nord was also closed to traffic between kilometre 2 in Chibougamau and kilometre 258 in Eyou Istchee.

On Monday evening, a fire burning near Lebel-sur-Quévillon accelerated its advance towards the town, which remained evacuated.

By Normétal, the evacuation of the municipality had been completed. Preventive starts were made in the Beaucanton, Val-Paradis and St-Lambert-de-Desmeloize areas.

Lastly, another forest fire was approaching the road leading to the Cree community of Mistissini, some one hundred kilometres northeast of Chibougamau.

Meanwhile, on the Côte-Nord, rain was expected to fall on Tuesday, which should help SOPFEU firefighters. Environment Canada forecast on Tuesday morning that between 10 and 20 millimetres of rain would fall during the day, with a further 5 to 10 millimetres expected in the evening and overnight on Wednesday.

However, a vast fire near Sept-Îles was still active on Monday evening, but the winds were blowing northwards, keeping the flames away from the town.

An evacuation notice was still in force for residents in the Moisie, Plages and Lac-Daigle areas, and an evacuation pre-alert was maintained for homes in the Ste-Famille district.

The first contingent of Canadian Armed Forces personnel trained to fight forest fires arrived in Sept-Îles on Monday.

The fires of the last few days have caused damage to the 500-kilometre-long railway line between Sept-Îles and Schefferville, making it unusable for transporting supplies to Schefferville. An initial flight was able to supply the municipality on Monday.

In the Mauricie region, the area around Clova was evacuated on Monday due to a fire, and the situation remained precarious despite interventions by SOPFEU. By Monday evening, however, no homes had been destroyed by the fire.

At a press conference on Monday, Legault said that the community of Clova was unlikely to be saved from the flames.

Voici le dernier état de la situation à Clova par la @SOPFEU. Merci à tout le monde sur le terrain. https://t.co/iBUepm8OmG — François Legault (@francoislegault) June 5, 2023

In addition, two fires threatened two major power lines on Monday evening. Route 309 between Mont Saint-Michel and Parent was closed.

In the Outaouais region, part of the Indigenous community of Lac-Barrière voluntarily evacuated due to the proximity of a fire.

Finally, in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, the active fires were not yet contained on Monday evening, but they no longer threatened the population or infrastructure. Two fires were located near the Péribonka hydroelectric power station at the confluence of the Péribonka and Manouane rivers, which has a capacity of 385 megawatts.

The smog that blanketed several regions of Quebec on Monday due to smoke from the fires is expected to persist on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada. Air quality was affected by high concentrations of fine particles.

The Montreal, Quebec City, Ottawa-Gatineau, Abitibi-Témiscamingue and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean regions remained under a smog warning on Tuesday.

Quebec public health authorities warn that when there is smoke in the air, it is best to avoid outdoor activities, close windows, doors and air exchangers, and ensure the well-being of young children, the elderly and those who are ill.