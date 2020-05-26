MONTREAL -- Quebec is postponing the Premiers' meeting it was set to host this summer because of COVID-19.

The summer gathering was set to take place from July 22 to July 24 at the Chateau Frontenac, but will now be put off until the fall.

The meeting was to be the first hosted by the province since 2008.

Premier Francois Legault says in a statement the decision to postpone was made after careful consideration and taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year in Saskatoon, Legault praised the "essential" nature of the Council of the Federation's summer meeting.

Quebec is the epicentre of COVID-19 in the country with more than four thousand deaths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2020.