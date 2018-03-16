Quebec portion of the Canadian Agriculture Partnership launched in Montreal
Minister of Agriculture Lawrence MacAulay stands during question period in the house of commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 16, 2018 2:02PM EDT
The Quebec and federal governments have announced the implementation of a new partnership to provide funding for the agriculture and agri-food sector.
Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay and his provincial counterpart, Laurent Lessard, launched the Quebec arm of the Canadian Agricultural Partnership today in Montreal.
Ottawa will contribute 60 per cent of the $293 million over the next five years, while Quebec will fund 40 per cent.
The president of Quebec's professional farmers' union says the money could be used in many ways, including finding alternatives to pesticides.
The policy framework will be used to support agricultural initiatives such as agri-tourism circuits, innovations in environmental practices or advisory programs.
Federal, provincial and territorial agriculture ministers reached an agreement on the key elements of the $3-billion framework in July 2017.
Latest Montreal News
- Survivors, supporters rally across Canada against proposed 60s Scoop settlement
- Montreal a perfect venue for 2026 World Cup: Joly
- Notable Montrealers get green at annual St. Patrick's Society lunch
- Fortin hits the brakes on PQ proposal for 120 km/h speed limits
- Beaconsfield lawyer accused of charging illegal interest rates on loans