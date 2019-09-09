Quebec pork producers losing millions a week in trade spat with China
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 9, 2019 4:32PM EDT
China's halt in imports of Canadian pork has caused Quebec producers a shortfall of $6 million a week since June.
The figure was released by the office of the Minister of Agriculture, Andre Lamontagne, in response to a question from The Canadian Press about the effects of the trade crisis on Quebec producers.
The situation is turning out to be a disaster on Quebec farms, says David Duval, president of Les Éleveurs de porcs du Québec, an association with 2,800 members.
While American producers are receiving a generous compensation program, he denounces that Quebec producers receive nothing.
Latest Montreal News
- Quebec pork producers losing millions a week in trade spat with China
- A circus-inspired artist creates a 'riot of colour' spinning paint
- 'We need to stop seeing language as a zero-sum game,' says Anglo minister
- Crown calls the first witness in Ugo Fredette double-murder trial
- The Conservatives and NDP aren't waiting for the writ, campaign's on