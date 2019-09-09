

The Canadian Press





China's halt in imports of Canadian pork has caused Quebec producers a shortfall of $6 million a week since June.

The figure was released by the office of the Minister of Agriculture, Andre Lamontagne, in response to a question from The Canadian Press about the effects of the trade crisis on Quebec producers.

The situation is turning out to be a disaster on Quebec farms, says David Duval, president of Les Éleveurs de porcs du Québec, an association with 2,800 members.

While American producers are receiving a generous compensation program, he denounces that Quebec producers receive nothing.