Quebec's Premier Philippe Couillard hopes that the federal government's decision to purchase the Kinder Morgan pipeline will silence people who criticize governments in Quebec for funding private industry.

Ottawa has stepped in to ensure the Trans Mountain pipeline gets built, calling it a matter of national importance to make sure oil products are transported from Edmonton, Alberta to Burnaby, B.C.

Canada's move into the pipeline business is drawing comparisons to the Quebec government's investments in Bombardier, with Couillard saying it shows governments should support 'strategic' aspects of the economy.

"There's Quebec tax dollars in this recent decision of the federal government. There are always also western tax dollars in Bombardier being supported by the federal government which is the way it should be," said Couillard.

However opposition parties in Quebec say the federal government is trampling provincial rights, pointing out that British Columbia has made several attempts to stop the pipeline.

Jean-Francois Lisée said the deal shows Ottawa is willing to attack provincial autonomy.

"More than $1 billion that's going to come from the pockets of Quebecers to do exactly the contrary of what Quebecers want. A cleaner planet," said Lisée.

Simon Jolin-Barrette of the CAQ agreed.

"This is a challenge between Alberta and British Columbia and the federal government doesn't have to put itself in that situation," said Jolin-Barrette.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said the decision is a catastrophic betrayal of his generation.

Meanwhile Lisée compared Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to his father.

"He wants to impose an energy policy on the country. It's not the same energy policy as his father but it's the same kind of imposition that his father did before. So it's maybe genetic," said Lisée.