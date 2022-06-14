Quebec politicians past and present remember Rene Levesque

Rene Levesque's impact on politics can still be felt to this day in Quebec.

Historians pour over his achievements, and there's a near consensus that he was the province's most important leader.

"For me he's in the same league that (Winston) Churchill, (Charles) De Gaulle, all these great leaders that we've seen across the world. I think that's really what Mr. Levesque was," said Concordia Univesity professor Guy Lachapelle.

Former and current PQ leaders and high-profile former party members and leaders like Pierre-Karl-Peladeau, Jean-Francois Lisee and Lucien Bouchard were in attendance for the launch of a year-long series of events focusing on Levesque's legacy.

Opposition parties also joined in on their praise of Levesque.

"Although we don't share the same ideals, obviously, I think it's important; it's part of history," said Liberal leader Dominique Anglade, who reminded participants that Levesque started off as a minister in Liberal Jean-Lesage's cabinet and was responsible for nationalizing Hydro Quebec.

Premier Francois Legault, himself a former PQ member who has since become a Coaltion Avenir Quebec (CAQ) federalist, reminded Quebecers that it was Levesque who pushed Quebecers out of their inferiority complex.

"Rene Levesque liberated us from our mentality of being destined to get the short end of the stick," he said.

Legault credits Levesque with getting him interested in politics.

"He managed to build a sovereignist movement with the means to achieve it," said former premier Lucien Bouchard.

"He was a real statesman, able to carry us on his shoulders, so we could see our destiny even further into our future," said Quebec Solidaire (QS) co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.

The PQ's current leader was only 10 years old when Levesque passed away and quoted Levesque's true worry.

"Without independence, Levesque said our future would be depressing and sombre," said Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.

Twenty-seven years after the last referendum, many of Levesque's supporters still cling to the hope that his dream of an independent Quebec could one day become reality.