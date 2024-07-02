MONTREAL
    Quebec politician accused of 'interfering' in French elections

    Quebec Solidaire MNA Ruba Ghazal responds to media questions at a news conference, Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press) Quebec Solidaire MNA Ruba Ghazal responds to media questions at a news conference, Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)
    A Quebec provincial politician is being accused of engaging in "a form of interference" in French politics by a candidate for the far-right National Rally.

    Quebec solidaire member Ruba Ghazal was accused of interference by Aurelien Nambride, an alternate candidate for the National Rally in North America, ahead of last weekend's first round of voting.

    Last week, Ghazal called on French voters in Quebec to block the path to power for the extreme right and campaigned in Montreal for a left-leaning New Popular Front coalition candidate.

    Nambride, whose party finished third in North America, says it is unfortunate that a foreign politician was campaigning in French elections.

    Ghazal threw her support behind Oussama Laraichi, who will face off against front-runner Roland Lescure, a member of President Emmanuel Macron's Renaissance Party, during a second round of voting this weekend.

    Quebec solidaire rejected any allegations of interference, calling Ghazal's support a personal initiative, albeit one the party supports.

    The French electoral system allows citizens living abroad in 11 different districts to elect members to the National Assembly, which has 577 seats.

    Quebec is home to some 260,000 French citizens, including about 200,000 residing in Montreal.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2024.

