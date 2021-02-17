QUEBEC CITY -- Police in Quebec will have no respite during spring break this year.

A large-scale police surveillance operation is being organized across Quebec to ensure that citizens stay in line and obey government directives aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

All police forces in Quebec will be involved to ensure the success of this operation, which will run from Feb. 26 to March 7.

Minister of Public Security Genevieve Guilbault made the announcement Wednesday at a news briefing at the National Assembly.

"Spring break should not become a week of relaxation," she said adding that she is banking on the mobilization of the police over the coming weeks around this objective.

The police mandate will be to enforce the curfew of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in red zones and from 9 p.m. in orange zones.

They will also have to ensure that the ban on private gatherings is respected.

Police will mainly be present in places that attract people and gatherings during the holidays: resorts, snowmobile trails, parks, skating rinks, etc.

In the orange zone, restaurants may also get a police visit.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021.