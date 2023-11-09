Quebec police widen search for missing 14-year-old not seen for over a week

Quebec City police have widened their search for a missing 14-year-old girl to urban centres across eastern Canada.

Laury Remillard was last seen leaving her home in the Cap-Rouge area, in Quebec City, on Oct. 29.

"Since then, the information collected during investigations has led us to believe that Laury could be located in large urban centres in eastern Canada," Quebec City police said in a news release. "We have reason to fear that her health and safety may be compromised."

That includes cities like Montreal, Halifax, and Moncton, N.B.

Remillard is five foot three inches, weighs 111 pounds, has long black hair, brown eyes, and has her nose and ears pierced. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black North Face coat.

Anyone with information on her location should call 911. People in Quebec City can also speak with police anonymously by calling 418 641-AGIR (2447). For those outside the city, the number is 1-888-641-AGIR. Remillard's file number is QUE-231029-273.