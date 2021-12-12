MONTREAL -- Quebec's police watchdog has opened an investigation after a vehicle chase left a 58-year-old man seriously injured in the Lanaudiere region.

The man "was seriously injured when he allegedly left the road in a police chase involving the Surete du Quebec," the provincial police force, according to the Bureau des Enquetes Independantes (BEI).

The incident took place in Saint-Roch-Ouest, about an hour north of Montreal, said the BEI, which added that more details into the investigation would be released soon.

-- More to come.