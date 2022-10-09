Quebec police watchdog investigating death of man who fled police hours after stop
Quebec's police watchdog says it has opened an investigation after a man died several hours after being stopped by police for impaired driving.
The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes said in a release that the 25-year-old man was stopped by provincial police Sunday shortly after midnight .
The agency says he was taken to a police station, where a breath test showed he was over the legal limit, and then taken home by police.
According to the BEI, police say they were called back to the man's home in Saint-Ferdinand, Que., at around 4 a.m. by the man's spouse, who said he had made suicidal comments.
Police say when they arrived, the man fled into a wooded area.
According to police, he was found inanimate shortly before 8 a.m. and was declared dead in hospital.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022.
