Quebec police watchdog investigates death of man who allegedly fired at officers

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who allegedly got into a shootout with provincial police officers on Wednesday.

The watchdog — known as the BEI — says police responded to a call around 7 p.m. about a person in possible distress inside a home in Cleveland, Que., about 115 kilometres east of Montreal.

The BEI says that when police spotted the man inside the home he allegedly started shooting at the officers, who shot back.

He allegedly opened fire a second time while the officers were crouched behind their patrol vehicles.

The BEI says that after police called for backup they heard a loud bang inside the home.

Police allegedly found the man unresponsive inside the home, and he was declared dead in hospital.

The BEI says there is no criminal investigation underway in this case, and Quebec provincial police have declined to comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2023.