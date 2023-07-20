Quebec police watchdog investigates death of man who allegedly fired at officers

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who allegedly got into a shootout with provincial police officers in Cleveland, Que. on July 19, 2023. (Noovo Info/Alexandra Pare) Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who allegedly got into a shootout with provincial police officers in Cleveland, Que. on July 19, 2023. (Noovo Info/Alexandra Pare)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon