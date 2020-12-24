FREDERICTON -- Quebec's independent police watchdog has completed its investigation into the death of a New Brunswick man at the hands of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

On Thursday, the Bureau of Independent Investigators announced it had submitted its report on the killing of 48-year-old Rodney Levi to the New Brunswick prosecutor's office and the coroner assigned to the case.

The BEI was called in to investigate the death of the Metepenagiag man as New Brunswick does not have its own police oversight body.

In a statement, the BEI said that on the evening of June 12, police received two complaints about a man armed with knives in a house in Miramichi and the man did not comply with officers.

When the RCMP arrived on the scene, the BEI said they were unable to immobilize Levi with an electric pulse weapon. They said Levi was holding knives and approaching a police officer when he was shot.

Police then began resuscitation maneuvers on Levi, who was pronounced dead in hospital.