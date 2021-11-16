Advertisement
Quebec police warn of potential armed man walking around Sept-Iles, tells residents to stay inside
There has been a potential sighting of a man armed with a possible weapon walking around Sept-Îles. (Courtesy: Sûreté du Québec)
Share:
MONTREAL -- There has been a potential sighting of a man armed with a possible weapon walking around Sept-Îles in eastern Quebec, according to provincial police.
According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the suspect is believed to be near Christmas and Radisson avenues.
He appears to be armed with a silver barrel weapon and could be dangerous.
He is wearing a face mask, black clothing, black gloves and is carrying a black backpack.
The SQ is asking residents near Perreault Ave. to lock their doors and stay away from windows.
Anyone who sees the suspect is asked not to approach him.
More to come.