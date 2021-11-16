MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police are searching for a man they believe may be armed with a weapon and walking around Sept-Îles, in eastern Quebec.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the suspect may be near Christmas and Radisson avenues.

He appears to be armed with a silver barrel weapon and could be dangerous.

He is wearing a face mask, black clothing, black gloves and is carrying a black backpack.

Le suspect se déplacerait dans le secteur des avenues Noël et Radisson. Il serait possiblement armé d’une arme à canon argenté et pourrait être dangereux. Il aurait le visage masqué, porterait des vêtements et un sac à dos noir et aurait des gants dans les mains. pic.twitter.com/blL8PiH2yO — SQ Nord (@Surete_Nord) November 16, 2021

The SQ is asking residents near Perreault Ave. to lock their doors and stay away from windows.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked not to approach him.



The City of Sept-Îles has also issued a statement on its website.

"Due to the ongoing police operation, please note that the doors to the various municipal buildings have been closed to limit access to the building," it wrote.