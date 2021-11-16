Advertisement
Quebec police warn of potential armed man walking around Sept-Iles, tell residents to stay inside
There has been a potential sighting of a man armed with a possible weapon walking around Sept-Îles. (Courtesy: Sûreté du Québec)
MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police are searching for a man they believe may be armed with a weapon and walking around Sept-Îles, in eastern Quebec.
According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the suspect may be near Christmas and Radisson avenues.
He appears to be armed with a silver barrel weapon and could be dangerous.
He is wearing a face mask, black clothing, black gloves and is carrying a black backpack.
The SQ is asking residents near Perreault Ave. to lock their doors and stay away from windows.
Anyone who sees the suspect is asked not to approach him.
The City of Sept-Îles has also issued a statement on its website.
"Due to the ongoing police operation, please note that the doors to the various municipal buildings have been closed to limit access to the building," it wrote.