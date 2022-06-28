Quebec police target illegal cannabis production and sale
Quebec police target illegal cannabis production and sale
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is doubling down on its promise to continue its efforts to counter cannabis producers and sellers who act outside the legal framework.
Police are reminding citizens that the production, possession for the purpose of trafficking, sale on the black market, importation and exportation of cannabis remain criminal or penal offences.
Any cannabis plantation without a certification or license issued by Health Canada is also prohibited.
The Sûreté du Québec said that during the outdoor illicit cannabis growing season, its investigators and patrol officers will be on the lookout for suspicious behaviour and will make interventions to locate illegal outdoor production. They will seek to identify producers, make arrests, eradicate plants and counter the illicit supply.
The SQ adds that the unauthorized cultivation and sale of cannabis fuels the black market and generates significant revenues that can be used to finance criminal activities.
The police invite citizens to be attentive to certain clues that suggest the presence of an illegal culture: the frequent comings and goings of unknown vehicles, the presence of unmanned vehicles parked near the fields, the existence of unusual paths on the land, the concealment of gardening tools and products and the presence of visual cues, such as coloured ribbons hanging from trees.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 28, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
MOST WANTED
MOST WANTED | Quebec police offer $50,000 reward for one of Canada's most wanted
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau defends military spending ahead of NATO summit as new report projects decline
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canadian military spending after a new NATO report this week showed Canada heading in the wrong direction.
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
Canadians on TikTok open their doors to Americans seeking abortions
With the overturning of Roe v. Wade opening the door to abortion bans in the U.S., Canadian Tiktokers are welcoming Americans who are considering travelling north of the border to get an abortion.
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
Former Nazi guard, 101, jailed for aiding murder
A 101-year-old man was convicted in Germany of 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on Tuesday for serving at the Nazis' Sachsenhausen concentration camp during the Second World War.
Prime Minister Trudeau pledges more aid and loans to Ukraine at G7 summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced more money for Ukraine -- including a $200-million loan through the International Monetary Fund -- at the end of the Group of Seven leaders' summit in Germany.
OPINION | Is saving money worth it with inflation at a 40-year high?
With inflation reaching a 40-year high, many Canadians have been left in a state of worry. Not only about the rising prices of consumer goods, but whether or not they should continue to save money. It’s not such a simple question, and it depends greatly on your circumstances, contributor Christopher Liew explains in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Ford defends decision to name nephew minister of multiculturalism
Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended his decision Monday to name his nephew minister of citizenship and multiculturalism, saying the newly elected legislator has spent years representing one of the most diverse communities in the province.
Police seize $1M, weapons, drugs in Toronto-Montreal operation
The Montreal police's anti-gang squad has seized 'a significant quantity' of weapons and drugs in a joint-department operation running from Toronto to Quebec.
Toronto
-
Six people injured after shooting and robbery in Scarborough
Multiple people have been injured after an early morning shooting in Scarborough.
-
Three dead, police watchdog called in after Ottawa stabbing
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after Ottawa police officers shot and killed a man and injured a woman while responding to the stabbing deaths of two women.
-
Ontario NDP to name interim leader, set leadership contest rules
Ontario's NDP is set to name an interim leader later today to replace Andrea Horwath and the party is expected to select a longtime Toronto caucus member.
Atlantic
-
Workers injured after part of building under construction collapses in Moncton
Several workers are injured after part of a building under construction collapsed in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday morning.
-
RCMP divers recover body of missing swimmer from Dartmouth lake
Police say the body of a 21-year-old man who disappeared while swimming at a lake in Dartmouth, N.S., has been recovered.
-
Prince Andrew High School to get new name after sex scandal
A high-profile sex scandal involving Prince Andrew is prompting a school in Dartmouth, N.S., to change its name.
London
-
Human remains found in Zorra Township
OPP in Oxford County are investigating after human remains were found in Zorra Township.
-
Charges laid after weekend incident in Wyoming, Ont.
A weekend situation in Lambton County has resulted in charges for a person from Wyoming, Ont.
-
Non-life-threatening injuries reported after east London crash
A busy intersection in London has reopened following a crash.
Northern Ontario
-
Some people in Timmins say it’s getting harder to save money
Some people in the city of Timmins are still taking trips to the mall, either for necessities or self-care splurges. Maybe, just to get out. But when it comes to saving money, some are finding they have less to put away these days.
-
Kelly Lake road fire in Sudbury
The city of Greater Sudbury Fire Services is at the scene of an office fire on Kelly Lake Road in Sudbury.
-
48 migrants die in trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Forty-eight people died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer in the sweltering Texas heat, one of the worst tragedies to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico to the U.S. More than a dozen people had been taken to hospitals, including four children.
Calgary
-
Alberta ends latest fiscal year with $3.9B surplus
Alberta Finance Minister Jason Nixon says the final number on the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended on March 31, is a $3.9-billion surplus.
-
'It was political satire': Lynne Hoff discusses her controversial parade float
The owner of a contentious Alberta parade float that sparked controversy after photos of it began circulating online this weekend is speaking out.
-
Body of vacationing Calgary man who jumped out of boat has been recovered from B.C. lake
The body of a Calgary man reported missing earlier this month has been found, Mounties in British Columbia say.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Rangers unveil Chris Dennis as new head coach
The Kitchener Rangers announced on Tuesday the new head coach will be Chris Dennis.
-
Courts will decide future of Kitchener encampment
As eviction day at a downtown Kitchener encampment looms, the region is doubling down that no one will be forcibly removed from the site on June 30 – the date it has said everyone living there must leave by.
-
Evidence of gunshot found in Kitchener neighbourhood
Evidence of gunfire has been found in the area of Avalon Place in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
Body of vacationing Calgary man who jumped out of boat has been recovered from B.C. lake
The body of a Calgary man reported missing earlier this month has been found, Mounties in British Columbia say.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | One dead in fiery single-vehicle crash in Burnaby
One person is dead after a serious crash along the Burnaby-Vancouver border.
-
Man caught on camera trying to set fire in B.C. forest out of jail after being sentenced
A British Columbia man who was seen by witnesses and caught on camera trying to light a fire in a forest during a particularly devastating wildfire season has been released from jail following sentencing.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man wins $1M in lottery
An Edmonton man says he's going to pay off his loans and take a trip after he won a million dollars.
-
Model planes worth more than $50K stolen in Fort Saskatchewan
Six large model planes worth more than $50,000 in total were stolen in Fort Saskatchewan earlier this month.
-
Alberta ends latest fiscal year with $3.9B surplus
Alberta Finance Minister Jason Nixon says the final number on the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended on March 31, is a $3.9-billion surplus.
Windsor
-
Dog park fight between two women leads to charges: CK police
A 36-year-old Chatham woman is facing charges after police say a fight broke out at a local dog park.
-
Public safety minister highlights work to fight gun smuggling during Windsor border stop
The federal Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino is in Windsor Tuesday to highlight what’s being done to stop gun smuggling and trafficking at Canada’s border crossings.
-
Two drivers taken to hospital after crash in Leamington
OPP have a section of road closed off near Leamington.
Regina
-
COVID-19 viral levels in Regina wastewater now considered 'moderate': U of R
COVID-19 viral levels in Regina’s wastewater have dropped to the lowest levels seen since the beginning of the Omicron wave and are now considered moderate, according to analysis from the University of Regina (U of R).
-
19-year-old swimmer found dead in Last Mountain Lake
The body of a 19-year-old man who went missing while swimming at the public beach in Buena Vista, Sask. on Last Mountain Lake has been recovered, according to RCMP.
-
Here's what Carla Beck says she will do as leader of the Sask. NDP
New Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck is looking to the people of the province to help form some of the party's next policies, as it enters a new chapter facing a significant Saskatchewan Party majority.
Ottawa
-
Three dead, police watchdog called in after Ottawa stabbing
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after Ottawa police officers shot and killed a man and injured a woman while responding to the stabbing deaths of two women.
-
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
-
'There won't be occupiers': City of Ottawa, police prepared for Canada Day protests
City of Ottawa staff and the Ottawa Police Service are ensuring residents that planned protests on Canada Day will not devolve into the kind of occupation that residents endured this past winter.
Saskatoon
-
'Drugs, alcohol and paranoia': Sask. man's kidnapping, murder 'wasn't the plan,' court hears
Two men convicted in the death of Allan Garrioch apologized at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench on Monday.
-
Why golfers have been teeing up at Saskatoon's Holiday Park for 60 years
Holiday Park Golf Course turned 60 years old on Monday morning, and just like the day it first opened when Mayor Sid Buckwold took the first swing, Mayor Charlie Clark was on hand to tee off with a couple of shots.
-
Saskatoon storm 'overwhelmed' treatment plant
Saskatoon's wastewater treatment plant struggled to keep up during the June 20 rainstorm that battered the city.