

The Canadian Press





More than 100 police officers targeted residences and vehicles belonging to alleged members of organized crime this morning, as well as a Hells Angels bunker south of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police say the raids were in and and around Montreal as well as in the Outaouais area in western Quebec.

Nine residences and 10 vehicles were targeted and sources said a Hells Angels clubhouse in St-Charles-Sur-Richelieu was also targeted as part of a crackdown on drug trafficking.

No arrests were expected.