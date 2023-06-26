Quebec police spokesperson charged with sexually assaulting a minor, appeared in court Monday

A spokesman for the Sûreté du Québec in Gaspésie is suspected of having sexually assaulted a minor. Claude Doiron appeared Monday morning at the Percé courthouse.

According to a copy of the charge sheet obtained by The Canadian Press, Sergeant Doiron, 60, allegedly "touched part of the body of A.B., a child under the age of 14, for sexual purposes" between May 1 and Sept. 30, 1988.

During the same period, he also allegedly incited his victim to touch him, in addition to accusations that he sexually assaulted her.

The offences are said to have occurred in the municipality of Cloridorme, Gaspé.

At the time of the alleged offences, the victim was 12 years old. Doiron was 25 years old.

A publication ban was imposed by the judge to protect the identity of the victim, referred to in the charge sheet by the initials A.B.

Doiron's lawyer, Jean-François Boucher, indicated that his client did not enter a plea at his appearance.

The case will return to court at the end of September. In the meantime, Boucher will review the evidence against the police officer.

The Crown is represented by prosecutor Louis-Philippe Desjardins.

Doiron was not yet employed by the Sûreté du Québec at the time of the events that led to his being charged 35 years later.

A 20-year veteran of the provincial police force, Doiron became Sûreté du Québec spokesperson for the Gaspésie and Est-du-Québec region in 2012. In this capacity, he was regularly called upon to appear in the media at various events.

He was due to retire in the next few days, The Canadian Press confirmed.

His SQ media relations colleague, Sergeant Ann Mathieu, indicated that the situation is not a happy one.

"We're very sensitive to the fact that there's a victim behind these charges and that we have to take care of them too. We'll let the legal process take its course," she said.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on June 26, 2023.