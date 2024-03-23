Quebec police seeking public help in locating missing woman

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's help in locating a 31-year-old woman who has been missing for over a week.

Alexandra Robert Gauthier of Saint-Jacques, Que. in the Lanaudiere region, was last seen on March 15 at around 8 p.m. on Venne Street.

"Those close to her have reason to fear for her health and safety," the SQ said in a release.

She was wearing a black coat, dark toque and a dark pair of jeans when last seen.

She is 5'5" and weighs around 120 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

She has a tattoo of a star on her neck and tattoos on both arms and the fingers of her right hand.

Anyone who sees Gauthier is asked to call 911 immediately or the SQ's info-crime central line at 1-800-659-4264.