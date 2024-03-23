MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec police seeking public help in locating missing woman

    Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's help in locating Alexandra Gauthier, 31, who went missing on March 15, 2024. (SQ) Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's help in locating Alexandra Gauthier, 31, who went missing on March 15, 2024. (SQ)
    Share

    Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's help in locating a 31-year-old woman who has been missing for over a week.

    Alexandra Robert Gauthier of Saint-Jacques, Que. in the Lanaudiere region, was last seen on March 15 at around 8 p.m. on Venne Street.

    "Those close to her have reason to fear for her health and safety," the SQ said in a release.

    She was wearing a black coat, dark toque and a dark pair of jeans when last seen.

    She is 5'5" and weighs around 120 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

    She has a tattoo of a star on her neck and tattoos on both arms and the fingers of her right hand.

    Anyone who sees Gauthier is asked to call 911 immediately or the SQ's info-crime central line at 1-800-659-4264. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE

    LIVE State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney

    A state funeral is underway for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic and ornate Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy began at 11 a.m. EDT.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News