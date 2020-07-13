MONTREAL -- The Surete du Quebec (SQ) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 38-year-old Jonathan Dauphinais from St-Chrysostome, who was last seen July 6.

Dauphinais left his home about an hour southwest of Montreal by bicycle and hasn’t been seen since.

His relatives fear for his safety and are asking anyone who sees him to call 911 or the SQ’s info line: 1-800-659-4264.

He is 5’6” and 135 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve Harley Davidson shirt, a black or brown cap, blue jeans and sneakers.