    Quebec police seek missing teen who may be in Montreal or Toronto

    Melodie Gagne (SQ) Melodie Gagne (SQ)
    Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's help locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday.

    Police say she could be in Montreal or Toronto.

    Mélodie Gagné, 16, was last seen Wednesday around 8:40 p.m. on Base-de-Roc Boulevard in Joliette. She was on foot but may have taken transit.

    She is 5'5" and 110 lbs with bue eyes and black hair that is dyed pale red. She has eczema on her face and neck.

    Melodie Gagne (SQ)

    Gagné was last seen wearing a black coat and pants and carrying a gray backpack. She may also be wearing a purple coat.

    Anyone with information on Gagné's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the SQ information line at 1-800-659-4264.

