Quebec police seek missing teen who may be in Montreal or Toronto
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's help locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday.
Police say she could be in Montreal or Toronto.
Mélodie Gagné, 16, was last seen Wednesday around 8:40 p.m. on Base-de-Roc Boulevard in Joliette. She was on foot but may have taken transit.
She is 5'5" and 110 lbs with bue eyes and black hair that is dyed pale red. She has eczema on her face and neck.
Melodie Gagne (SQ)
Gagné was last seen wearing a black coat and pants and carrying a gray backpack. She may also be wearing a purple coat.
Anyone with information on Gagné's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the SQ information line at 1-800-659-4264.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Victoria airport security screeners fired after federal agency says they failed to 'protect the travelling public'
Three dozen workers at the Victoria International Airport, including 27 security screeners, have been fired after a federal investigation found "multiple instances" of improper security screening at the site.
2 women killed, 1 injured after stabbing attack west of Montreal
Two women were killed and a third was seriously injured after a stabbing attack at an apartment building west of Montreal Thursday morning, Quebec provincial police say.
When could universal basic income start in Canada?
Advocates say a universal basic income program could make a difference in helping people struggling in precarious and low-income jobs.
Alaska woman gets 99 years for orchestrating catfished murder-for-hire plot in friend's death
An Anchorage woman has been sentenced to 99 years in prison for orchestrating the death of a developmentally disabled woman in a murder-for-hire plot, hoping to cash in on a US$9 million offer from a Midwestern man purporting to be a millionaire.
Madeleine McCann suspect to face trial on separate sex assault charges
The main suspect in the 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann goes on trial in Germany on Friday on separate charges relating to child sexual abuse crimes in Portugal.
FBI informant charged with lying about Joe and Hunter Biden's ties to Ukrainian energy company
An FBI informant has been charged with lying to authorities about a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving U.S. President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and a Ukrainian energy company, a claim that is central to the Republican impeachment inquiry in Congress.
School closures may not have been necessary to prevent spread of COVID-19, researchers at McMaster find
An “extensive,” two-year review of COVID-19 in schools and daycares has revealed that these settings were not a significant source of transmission of the virus when infection prevention and control measures were used, researchers at McMaster University have found.
Russia has obtained a 'troubling' emerging anti-satellite weapon, the White House says
The White House on Thursday publicly confirmed that Russia's has obtained a 'troubling' emerging anti-satellite weapon but said it cannot directly cause 'physical destruction' on Earth.
She skated with her idols when she was 10. Now her hockey dreams have come true
As a 10-year-old girl, Maggie Connors won a chance to skate with the National Women’s Hockey Team. Now, the forward has joined the team again.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
School closures may not have been necessary to prevent spread of COVID-19, researchers at McMaster find
An “extensive,” two-year review of COVID-19 in schools and daycares has revealed that these settings were not a significant source of transmission of the virus when infection prevention and control measures were used, researchers at McMaster University have found.
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
-
Man in hospital with serious injuries following stabbing at TTC subway station
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing at a TTC subway station, Toronto police say.
Atlantic
-
Daughter of missing ice sailor in Shediac Bay area hopeful he's alive
Search teams continued to look for a missing ice sailor in the Shediac Bay, N.B., area Thursday morning.
-
Snow banks impeding visibility for drivers in Halifax
In the aftermath of Tuesday’s snowstorm, Halifax found itself contending with a new set of challenges as towering snow banks continue to impede visibility on roadways.
-
N.S. RCMP search for man wanted on province-wide warrant
RCMP in Nova Scotia are searching for a man wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant in relation to an assault that happened in Little River on Sunday.
London
-
Mayor Morgan not expecting to use his veto power after budget deliberations set 8.7% tax hike
It will cost a lot more to live in London, Ont. this year.
-
Bad weather leads to crashes, delays on local 400 series highways
A section of Highway 402 was closed due to a jackknifed tractor trailer, Middlesex County OPP said early Thursday afternoon. Traffic was clogged on the 401 after more than one dozen vehicles collided.
-
Officer didn’t commit criminal offence in police-involved shooting in Seaforth: SIU
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has concluded its investigation into a shooting in Seaforth that involved a police officer.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
-
Collision closes Falconbridge Hwy. in Sudbury
The Falconbridge Highway is closed due to a collision, Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday evening.
-
Sault police recover more than $200K in stolen property, including 50 catalytic converters
Ontario Provincial Police in Sault Ste. Marie recovered more than $200,000 in stolen property Feb. 8, the completion of a drug and stolen property investigation that began in January.
Calgary
-
'The hallmarks of organized crime': Man critically injured in Sage Hill shooting
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Sage Hill on Thursday that sent one man to hospital.
-
Lethbridge veterans pay tribute to the adoption of the maple leaf flag
Thursday marks 59 years since Canada adopted its maple leaf flag.
-
Family of Métis hunter killed in northern Alberta facing new medical challenges
A southern Alberta family, still reeling from the death of a loved one killed in 2020, is facing new medical challenges.
Kitchener
-
Kaitlyn Braun's ruling explained: Why the judge accepted a sentence he didn't like
Kaitlyn Braun’s sentence was criticized by both her victims – and the judge. We spoke with a legal expert about why the judge felt he had no choice.
-
Conestoga College president faces criticism for 'unacceptable' derogatory comments
The president of Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ont. is facing criticism for comments reportedly made to a local media outlet.
-
Police investigating robbery in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police said they investigated a robbery Thursday night near Conestoga Mall.
Vancouver
-
Dramatic video shows apparent car attack on Abbotsford teens
Three teenage boys are lucky to be alive after a shocking Valentine's Day incident in Abbotsford.
-
B.C. Wildlife rescue expecting hundreds of injured birds due to temperature fluctuations
A Burnaby wildlife group says this winter's temperature fluctuations are expected to drive up the number of cases where injured or orphaned young birds are in need of care.
-
Some Surrey high schools moving to extended day schedules this fall
Students at some Surrey high schools will have a new schedule next fall as the district moves towards an extended day program.
Edmonton
-
Rental rates in Edmonton, Canada skyrocket while vacancy rates dip
Edmonton is Canada's rent inflation leader among large markets according to rentals.ca, seeing a 17.1-per-cent annual increase to an average rental price of $1,479.
-
Alberta expecting to get federal estimate of its share of Canada Pension Plan by fall
Albertans will have to wait until the fall before they learn what the federal government thinks they should get if the province quits the Canada Pension Plan.
-
RCMP form national team in response to extortion schemes targeting South Asian business
The RCMP says it has established a national team to help co-ordinate investigations and information sharing about extortion schemes targeting South Asian businesses in B.C., Alberta and Ontario.
Windsor
-
Ontario’s primary health care system 'beyond crisis levels' as 1 in 4 will soon be without family doctor: OMA
The Ontario Medical Association is sounding the alarm about a growing family doctor shortage in Ontario, one it believes is only going to get worse over the next two years.
-
Transmission line between Essex County and Chatham-Kent ahead of schedule
According to Hydro One, the construction of the 400-mega watt hydro transmission line between Essex-County and Chatham-Kent is moving along rapidly and could be done a year ahead of schedule.
-
Handgun and $12,000 in drugs seized on Banwell Road
Windsor police have arrested one person and seized $12, 245 in drugs and a handgun after an investigation in the east end.
Regina
-
North Central youth call for change in 'neglected' Regina neighbourhood
A youth group called North Central Strong is urging Regina city council to take concrete action on revitalizing the community, which they say has been "neglected" for too long.
-
Regina Symphony Orchestra receives $200,000 in emergency funding
The Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) has been allocated $200,000 in emergency funding by the province to keep it from shutting down after over a century of operation.
-
'A chance to be confident': Dress for Success Regina moves to new home
A service in Regina that has been empowering women for over 15 years now has a new home.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman faces foreclosure and bankruptcy after Scotiabank serves her papers
An Ottawa woman has had her life turned upside down and is now facing bankruptcy and foreclosure in a perfect storm of unfortunate events.
-
Animal tranquilizer found in drug cocktail that caused cluster of overdoses in Belleville, Ont.
A potent cocktail of street drugs, including an opioid and two central nervous system depressants, is to blame for almost two dozen overdoses that caused the city of Belleville to declare a state of emergency late last week, says the region’s health unit.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE First snowstorm in weeks blankets Ottawa on Thursday night
5 to 10 cm of snow is expected tonight and into tomorrow morning, Environment Canada says.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. church pastor wants shelter shuttered
In an open letter directed to the premier of Saskatchewan, a Saskatoon pastor is calling for a shelter near his church to be shut down.
-
Saskatoon nurses reporting 'inhumane' conditions at Royal University Hospital
Some nurses are describing the situation at Royal University Hospital as “inhumane,” with dozens of patients waiting to be admitted, according to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN).
-
Record growth in two Sask. cities adds to fastest rent increases in 10 years
Rental costs in Saskatchewan's two largest cities are rising at some of the fastest rates in the country.