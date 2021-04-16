MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help in finding three missing teenaged girls, who may be together.

Léa Beaupré, 16, Ophélie Hamel Hardy, 16 and Kaila Dion, 14, were all last seen on Ross St. in Rimouski on April 15 at 6 p.m. They left on foot.

Police believe they could be in the Quebec City or Montreal areas.

Those close to the girls have reason to be concerned for their safety, according to police.

Léa Beaupré is 1.6 metres tall (5'4") and weighs 70 kilograms (155 lbs.), she has black hair and brown eyes and wears round-rimmed glasses. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black jacket and jeans.

Ophélie Hamel Hardy is 1.7 metres tall (5'7") and weighs 50 kilograms (110 lbs.) and has pink and red hair and brown eyes.

Kaila Dion is 1.8 metres tall (5'10") and weighs 59 kilograms (130 lbs.) has black hair and brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone who sees any of these girls is urged to call 911. Any information that could help find them can be sent, confidentially, to the Sûreté du Québec's Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.