MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police asked Wednesday for the public's help learning about a "suspicious vehicle" allegedly linked to a murder a year and a half ago.

The sedan was allegedly seen "not far from the scene" of the murder of 24-year-old Eric Francis de Souza on May 10, 2019, in a Brossard restaurant, police said in a release.

De Souza's murder was later linked to organized crime, police said, which is why provincial police took over the investigation from Longueuil police.

The restaurant in which he died is in the mall Quartier Dix30. According to the police release, the investigation into his death now shows that a black, four-door Infiniti sedan was seen close by just before and during the murder.

"It was later reportedly seen again near the white 2008 Ford Focus (with a missing wheel cover on the front driver's side), which was found set on fire after the murder," police wrote.

They said the Infiniti sedan was a model from 2010 to 2012.

Anyone who has information about this vehicle, or about the crime, can call 1-800-659-4264.