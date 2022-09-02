Quebec police searching for woman not seen since Thursday

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public’s help to find 33-year-old Vaudreuil-Dorion resident Raphaëlle Schmidt.

Schmidt was last seen at around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2022, near a hospital on Saint-Thomas St. in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.

She has dark brown hair, brown eyes, stands at 5’3” (1.60 metres), weighs around 125 pounds (57 kilograms), and walks with a limp.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue long-sleeve shirt bearing a Tommy Hilfiger graphic, dark pajama pants, and purple Croc sandals.

Anyone with information on her location should call 911 or communicate confidentially with police by calling 1-800-659-4264.