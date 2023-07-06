Quebec police searching for missing teenage boy, family fears for his safety

Jason Mitchell D'Souza, 17, was last seen June 24 around 3:30 p.m. leaving his home in Prevost, Que., about 65 kilometres north of Montreal. The SQ are asking for assistance in locating him. SOURCE: SQ Jason Mitchell D'Souza, 17, was last seen June 24 around 3:30 p.m. leaving his home in Prevost, Que., about 65 kilometres north of Montreal. The SQ are asking for assistance in locating him. SOURCE: SQ

