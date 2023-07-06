Quebec police searching for missing teenage boy, family fears for his safety

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing teenage boy, who may be in danger.

Jason Mitchell D'Souza, 17, was last seen June 24 around 3:30 p.m. leaving his home in Prevost, Que., about 65 kilometres north of Montreal.

"Those close to him have reason to fear for his health and safety," the SQ said in a news release.

D'Souza is 5'5" and weighs around 140 pounds with brown eyes and blond hair.

Those with information about his whereabouts are asked to call 911 or the SQ's confidential info-crime line at 1-800-659-4264.