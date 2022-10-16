Quebec police searching for missing man from Rigaud
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's help in locating Romano Da Silva, who could be in the Montreal area or Ontario.
The 47-year-old man from Rigaud was last seen Saturday around 9:30 a.m. on Serge-Gagne St. in Rigaud, and police say he may be in a white 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with the license plate: Y01FSH.
"His family has reason to fear for his health and safety," police say in a news release.
He is 6' tall and weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes with a long grey beard.
Those with information on Da Silva's whereabouts are asked to call 911 or call the SQ's info centre at 1-800-659-4264.
