Quebec police searching for man, 37, supposed to check in to prison last Friday

Quebec provincial police are on the lookout for a 37-year-old man who was due to report to the Quebec City detention centre on Friday.

Levis man Jonathan Ferland did not check into prison after being released on conditions following a court date on July 18 to face firearms possession and trafficking charges, in addition to a breach of conditions charge.

"The individual was required to report to the Quebec City detention centre on February 2 under a court order but failed to do so," the SQ's weapons enforcement team (EILTA) said in a news release.

Anyone who sees Ferland is asked to call 911 immediately and not intervene.