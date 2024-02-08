MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec police searching for man, 37, supposed to check in to prison last Friday

    Quebec police (SQ) are looking for Jonathan Ferland, 37, who was scheduled to report to prison on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. SOURCE: SQ Quebec police (SQ) are looking for Jonathan Ferland, 37, who was scheduled to report to prison on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. SOURCE: SQ
    Quebec provincial police are on the lookout for a 37-year-old man who was due to report to the Quebec City detention centre on Friday.

    Levis man Jonathan Ferland did not check into prison after being released on conditions following a court date on July 18 to face firearms possession and trafficking charges, in addition to a breach of conditions charge.

    "The individual was required to report to the Quebec City detention centre on February 2 under a court order but failed to do so," the SQ's weapons enforcement team (EILTA) said in a news release.

    Anyone who sees Ferland is asked to call 911 immediately and not intervene. 

    

