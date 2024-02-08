Quebec police searching for man, 37, supposed to check in to prison last Friday
Quebec provincial police are on the lookout for a 37-year-old man who was due to report to the Quebec City detention centre on Friday.
Levis man Jonathan Ferland did not check into prison after being released on conditions following a court date on July 18 to face firearms possession and trafficking charges, in addition to a breach of conditions charge.
"The individual was required to report to the Quebec City detention centre on February 2 under a court order but failed to do so," the SQ's weapons enforcement team (EILTA) said in a news release.
Anyone who sees Ferland is asked to call 911 immediately and not intervene.
