MONTREAL -- Quebec police are asking for the public's help tracking down a man wanted for an armed assault in the Laurentians two weeks ago.

Provincial police are trying to locate Jonathan Forget-Hotte, 26, who faces several counts relating to an armed assault on October 30 in the town of Mont-Laurier.

He could now be anywhere in Quebec, police said.

In the assault, three suspects arrived just before 4 p.m. at a home on Aubergiste Road in Mont-Laurier and assaulted the occupant before fleeing in their vehicle, police said in a release Thursday.

Two of the three suspects have already been arrested, police said -- a 27-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman.

Forget-Hotte is also wanted on a separate arrest warrant for unlawful release from custody.