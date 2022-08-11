Quebec police search for man guilty of assault who left treatment centre against orders

Quebec police are looking for Vincent Daigle, who left a Longueuil treatment facility against orders. Daigle pled guilty in August to multiple charges including sexual assault, drug trafficking and harassment. Quebec police are looking for Vincent Daigle, who left a Longueuil treatment facility against orders. Daigle pled guilty in August to multiple charges including sexual assault, drug trafficking and harassment.

